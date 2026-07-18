Custom Architectural Residence
-
- Share via
Newly completed residence blending contemporary architecture, organic materials and bespoke designer features. Created by award-winning designers, Yuna Megre & Maria Mikena, to balance modern lines, natural textures and a highly desirable floor plan with four bedrooms upstairs and a main-level guest suite. Natural light illuminates the custom millwork and architectural detailing, while a sculptural staircase and interior courtyard frame the living and dining area to create a striking focal point. This is a rare opportunity to own a newly built home where world-class design and elevated finishes come together to create a truly distinctive living experience.
Location: 2351 Kelton Avenue, Westwood 90064
Asking Price: $4,695,000
Year Built: 2026
Living Area: 4,229 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Features: 5-bd, 5.5-ba designer custom residence with floor-to-ceiling windows; chef’s kitchen; Thermador appliances; Patagonia natural stone surfaces throughout and bespoke entertaining spaces; LED lighting; smart home infrastructure; indoor/outdoor flow; secluded pool and spa
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Lauren Ravitz
(310) 600-4581
Lauren@LaurenRavitz.com
www.LaurenRavitz.com
DRE#: 01352397