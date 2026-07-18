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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Custom Architectural Residence

Exterior of home for sale at 2351 Kelton Avenue, Westwood 90064
Living area of home for sale at 2351 Kelton Avenue, Westwood 90064
Kitchen of home for sale at 2351 Kelton Avenue, Westwood 90064
Backyard of home for sale at 2351 Kelton Avenue, Westwood 90064
Paid Program

Newly completed residence blending contemporary architecture, organic materials and bespoke designer features. Created by award-winning designers, Yuna Megre & Maria Mikena, to balance modern lines, natural textures and a highly desirable floor plan with four bedrooms upstairs and a main-level guest suite. Natural light illuminates the custom millwork and architectural detailing, while a sculptural staircase and interior courtyard frame the living and dining area to create a striking focal point. This is a rare opportunity to own a newly built home where world-class design and elevated finishes come together to create a truly distinctive living experience.

Location: 2351 Kelton Avenue, Westwood 90064

Asking Price: $4,695,000

Year Built: 2026

Living Area: 4,229 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: 5-bd, 5.5-ba designer custom residence with floor-to-ceiling windows; chef’s kitchen; Thermador appliances; Patagonia natural stone surfaces throughout and bespoke entertaining spaces; LED lighting; smart home infrastructure; indoor/outdoor flow; secluded pool and spa

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Lauren Ravitz
(310) 600-4581
Lauren@LaurenRavitz.com
www.LaurenRavitz.com
DRE#: 01352397

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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