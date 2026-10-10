A Timeless Tudor Revival
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A Timeless Tudor Revival in the heart of Pasadena. This exquisitely remodeled English estate blends historic character with modern luxury. Showcasing a striking Tudor façade, original hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, and French doors opening to enchanting gardens with an outdoor fireplace and fountain. The chef’s kitchen and family room feature 13-foot vaulted ceilings, Thermador appliances, quartzite countertops and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Complete with a new pool and spa, office, guest suites, mountain views and an oversized two-car garage.
Location: 2384 East Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, 91104
Asking Price: $2,995,000
Living Area: 2,851 sq ft, 14,291 sq ft lot, 4 BD, 4 BA
Features: Tudor Revival estate; remodeled; chef’s kitchen; Thermador appliances; vaulted ceilings; pool & spa; primary suite; mountain The Details views; oversized garage; historic charm
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Georges Rouveyrol
(626) 676-5368
Georges.Rouveyrol@Sothebys.Realty
www.georgesrouveyrol.com
DRE: #01353980