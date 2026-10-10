Majestic Mediterranean in Altadena
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Majestically sited on an exquisitely landscaped corner lot, this 1929 Mediterranean home is just steps from Christmas Tree Lane and blocks from revitalized North Lake, Betsy and Miya Thai. The romantic two-story residence has been meticulously updated over the last 5 years, enhancing the character and making the house functional for modern living. There are striking leaded glass windows, warm wood floors throughout the home and a sensitively remodeled kitchen that looks out to the sunny backyard with pool and spa. It really is a mini estate with thoughtful upgrades and amenities rarely seen at a house of this scale and a special opportunity for a discerning buyer.
Location: 2391 Catherine Road, Altadena 91001
Asking Price: $1,898,000
Year Built: 1929
Living Area: 2,469 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Professionally landscaped; main floor bedroom; finished garage with built-in cabinetry; updated plumbing & electrical; owned solar panels with storage battery (2022/2025); electric car charger; new HVAC system & ducting (2025); newly resurfaced pool and spa (2025)
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Matt McIntyre
(626) 437-3643
MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com
www.MPMcIntyre.com
DRE: #01844466