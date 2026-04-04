2397 Century Hill
-
- Share via
Behind the gates of Century Hill, one of Century City’s most secure, resort-style communities, this rare, single-level corner home unfolds like a private retreat. Sunlight pours across French oak floors as custom millwork, grass cloth accents and a walnut-framed fireplace create a warm, elegant welcome. The chef’s kitchen is a standout, with custom cherry cabinetry, granite counters, Italian porcelain floors and premium Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances. The formal dining room leads to a beautifully crafted wine room, while the serene primary suite offers remote blackout shades and a spa-caliber bath with heated soaking tub, walk-in shower and custom cabinetry.
Location: 2397 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067
Asking Price: $1,895,000
Year Built: 1980
Living Area: 1,961 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: Nest, LED lighting, an 80-gallon recirculating water heater and shutters. Parking: three deeded spaces, including one with a Level 2 EV charger, plus a large storage room. 24-hour security, five pools/spas, tennis courts, racquetball, fitness center and clubhouse.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Enzo Ricciardelli
(310) 853-3837
enzo.ricciardelli@sothebys.realty
www.enzorealty.com
DRE#: 01097604