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LA County Homes

2397 Century Hill

Entry of home for sale at 2397 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067
Living area of home for sale at 2397 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067
Kitchen/dining area of home for sale at 2397 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067
Pool area of home for sale at 2397 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067
Paid Program

Behind the gates of Century Hill, one of Century City’s most secure, resort-style communities, this rare, single-level corner home unfolds like a private retreat. Sunlight pours across French oak floors as custom millwork, grass cloth accents and a walnut-framed fireplace create a warm, elegant welcome. The chef’s kitchen is a standout, with custom cherry cabinetry, granite counters, Italian porcelain floors and premium Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances. The formal dining room leads to a beautifully crafted wine room, while the serene primary suite offers remote blackout shades and a spa-caliber bath with heated soaking tub, walk-in shower and custom cabinetry.

Location: 2397 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067

Asking Price: $1,895,000

Year Built: 1980

Living Area: 1,961 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Nest, LED lighting, an 80-gallon recirculating water heater and shutters. Parking: three deeded spaces, including one with a Level 2 EV charger, plus a large storage room. 24-hour security, five pools/spas, tennis courts, racquetball, fitness center and clubhouse.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli
(310) 853-3837
enzo.ricciardelli@sothebys.realty
www.enzorealty.com
DRE#: 01097604

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