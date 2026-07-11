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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Panoramic Ocean Views | Hermosa Beach

Backyard of home for sale at 2434 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach 90254
Outdoor living area of home for sale at 2434 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach 90254
Outdoor/indoor living areas of home for sale at 2434 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach 90254
Ocean view from home for sale at 2434 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach 90254
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Perched along one of Hermosa Beach’s most desirable ocean-view corridors, 2434 Manhattan Avenue presents a striking expression of contemporary coastal architecture, thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light, indoor-outdoor living and sweeping views of the Pacific. Ideally positioned in Hermosa Beach’s coveted North End, the home sits at the epicenter of the community. Recognized as one of only two LEED-certified residences in all of Hermosa Beach, the home pairs its timeless architectural vision with an exceptional commitment to sustainability and environmental performance.

www.2434ManhattanAve.com

Location: 2434 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach 90254

Asking Price: $7,495,000

Year Built: 2014

Living Area: 4,148 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open-concept layout; indoor/outdoor living; fitness studio; oversized primary suite; expansive terrace with built-in barbecue bar; rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views; custom Arclinea kitchen; premium Miele appliances; spacious front patio; custom library; LEED-certified design

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
(310) 901-8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562
(310) 993-6044
Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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