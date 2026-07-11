Panoramic Ocean Views | Hermosa Beach
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Perched along one of Hermosa Beach’s most desirable ocean-view corridors, 2434 Manhattan Avenue presents a striking expression of contemporary coastal architecture, thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light, indoor-outdoor living and sweeping views of the Pacific. Ideally positioned in Hermosa Beach’s coveted North End, the home sits at the epicenter of the community. Recognized as one of only two LEED-certified residences in all of Hermosa Beach, the home pairs its timeless architectural vision with an exceptional commitment to sustainability and environmental performance.
Location: 2434 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach 90254
Asking Price: $7,495,000
Year Built: 2014
Living Area: 4,148 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Open-concept layout; indoor/outdoor living; fitness studio; oversized primary suite; expansive terrace with built-in barbecue bar; rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views; custom Arclinea kitchen; premium Miele appliances; spacious front patio; custom library; LEED-certified design
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
(310) 901-8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562
(310) 993-6044
Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com