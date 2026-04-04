24548 Malibu Road
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Fully remodeled in 2021, this oceanfront residence is set along a coveted sandy stretch of Malibu Road, offering the ultimate coastal lifestyle. Designed for effortless entertaining, the home is entered through a private courtyard into an expansive great room featuring a fireplace and a high-end chef’s kitchen, all oriented toward sweeping ocean views. The entire second level is dedicated to the serene primary suite, complete with floor-to-ceiling sliders framing panoramic views from every angle – including the spa-like bath with a two-person shower and soaking tub. A secondary suite is conveniently located on the main level, ideal for guests.
Location: 24548 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265
Asking Price: $13,495,000
Living Area: 3,395 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Additional highlights include a three-car garage and a generous driveway providing ample parking. Seller has fully permitted architectural plans to convert the downstairs suite into two bedrooms each with their own bathroom.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Cooper Mount
(310) 351-9002
cmount@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01956287