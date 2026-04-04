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LA County Homes

24548 Malibu Road

Outdoor deck of home for sale at 24548 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265
Exterior of home for sale at 24548 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265
Living area of home for sale at 24548 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265
Bedroom of home for sale at 24548 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265
Paid Program

Fully remodeled in 2021, this oceanfront residence is set along a coveted sandy stretch of Malibu Road, offering the ultimate coastal lifestyle. Designed for effortless entertaining, the home is entered through a private courtyard into an expansive great room featuring a fireplace and a high-end chef’s kitchen, all oriented toward sweeping ocean views. The entire second level is dedicated to the serene primary suite, complete with floor-to-ceiling sliders framing panoramic views from every angle – including the spa-like bath with a two-person shower and soaking tub. A secondary suite is conveniently located on the main level, ideal for guests.

Location: 24548 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265

Asking Price: $13,495,000

Living Area: 3,395 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Additional highlights include a three-car garage and a generous driveway providing ample parking. Seller has fully permitted architectural plans to convert the downstairs suite into two bedrooms each with their own bathroom.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Cooper Mount
(310) 351-9002
cmount@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01956287

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