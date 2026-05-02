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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

24604 Malibu Road

Exterior of home for sale at 24604 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265
Ocean view from home for sale at 24604 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265
(UNLIMITEDSTYLE Marc Angeles)
Outdoor deck of home for sale at 24604 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265
(UNLIMITEDSTYLE Marc Angeles)
Interior of home for sale at 24604 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265
(UNLIMITEDSTYLE Marc Angeles)
Paid Program

Beautiful, turnkey beachfront retreat in the coveted Malibu Road enclave, offering a seamless blend of classic Cape Cod charm and refined, modern interiors. Fully remodeled with a clean, coastal aesthetic, the home captures sweeping ocean views from nearly every angle. Expansive Fleetwood doors open to a sun-drenched oceanfront deck, creating effortless indoor-outdoor living. Vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings anchor the open-concept living spaces, which include a gourmet kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, along with generous dining and living areas designed for both everyday comfort and elevated entertaining.

Location: 24604 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265

Asking Price: $13,995,000

Living Area: 2,351 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: The thoughtfully designed floor plan features a serene primary suite and two additional bedrooms, providing both functionality and flexibility in an exceptional beachfront setting.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Cooper Mount
(310) 351-9002
cmount@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01956287

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