24604 Malibu Road
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Beautiful, turnkey beachfront retreat in the coveted Malibu Road enclave, offering a seamless blend of classic Cape Cod charm and refined, modern interiors. Fully remodeled with a clean, coastal aesthetic, the home captures sweeping ocean views from nearly every angle. Expansive Fleetwood doors open to a sun-drenched oceanfront deck, creating effortless indoor-outdoor living. Vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings anchor the open-concept living spaces, which include a gourmet kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, along with generous dining and living areas designed for both everyday comfort and elevated entertaining.
Location: 24604 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265
Asking Price: $13,995,000
Living Area: 2,351 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: The thoughtfully designed floor plan features a serene primary suite and two additional bedrooms, providing both functionality and flexibility in an exceptional beachfront setting.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Cooper Mount
(310) 351-9002
cmount@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01956287