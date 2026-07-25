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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

25300 Prado De La Magia

Aerial of home for sale at 25300 Prado De La Magia, Calabasas 91302
Pool area of home for sale at 25300 Prado De La Magia, Calabasas 91302
Living area of home for sale at 25300 Prado De La Magia, Calabasas 91302
Pool area and tennis court of home for sale at 25300 Prado De La Magia, Calabasas 91302
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Behind the double gates of The Estates at The Oaks, this majestic residence offers rare privacy and sweeping, unobstructed views across the rolling hills of Malibu. Set at the end of a long, quiet driveway and spanning over two acres, the property evokes a European country estate, thoughtfully built over more than a decade with exceptional care and intention. Traditional craftsmanship is showcased through hand-selected stone, custom wall treatments, intricate moldings and layered tile work, with bespoke wallpaper, paneling and millwork sourced from JP Weaver Company. The architecture feels timeless yet current, anchored by a grand arrival court.

Location: 25300 Prado De La Magia, Calabasas 91302

Asking Price: $35,500,000

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 28,827 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms

Features: The main level unfolds through a seamless blend of formal and informal spaces. A monumental entry leads to an elegant lounge with a Spanish limestone fireplace opening to the gardens, while a Louis XIV-inspired dining room with custom French wall coverings overlooks the grounds.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

James Harris, DRE#: 01909801
(310) 733-8038
james@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Jason Oppenheim, DRE#: 01863254
(310) 990-6656
jason@ogroup.com
www.ogroup.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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