2657 Larmar Road
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Architecturally significant new construction offering approximately 5,000 square feet of living space in the coveted Outpost Estates. 2657 Larmar Road was conceived as a study in quiet luxury, defined by craftsmanship, longevity and restraint. Set on an expansive 11,000 sq ft mostly flat lot on a private street, the residence captures sweeping city views while maintaining a rare sense of privacy and calm. A rare offering of a design-forward residence defined by strength, integrity and enduring quality, reflecting the evolution of Los Angeles luxury.
Location: 2657 Larmar Road, Los Angeles 90068
Asking Price: $11,500,000
Year Built: 2026
Living Area: 5,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Built with an uncompromising commitment to quality and long-term durability, the residence is anchored into bedrock with deep steel and concrete caissons and constructed using fire-resistant materials.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Nicolas Moore, DRE#: 02104787
(310) 424-0200
nicolas.moore@sothebys.realty
www.sothebysrealty.com
Lisa Dugum, DRE#: 01465078
(818) 577-8531
Lisa@crownroadinc.com
Crown Road Real Estate