2750 Cardwell Place
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Situated within one of the premier enclaves of the Hollywood Hills, this meticulously upgraded architectural retreat showcases panoramic city, canyon, and mountain views, offering unparalleled privacy and refined design. Clean horizontal and vertical planes define voluminous spaces, where wide-plank white oak floors, Carrara marble, Italian tile, and designer fixtures create a considered, enduring material palette. Soaring double-height ceilings and clerestory windows anchor the great room, while Fleetwood sliders open to an expansive terrace built for indoor-outdoor entertaining. A serene, private sanctuary minutes from the Sunset Strip, Studio City, Hollywood, and beyond.
Location: 2750 Cardwell Place, Hollywood Hills 90046
Asking Price: $6,995,000
Living Area: 4,461 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Infinity edge pool & spa overlooking the canyons, al fresco dining area with built-in BBQ, and fire pit. Chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances, tranquil primary suite with spa-like bath featuring oversized dual shower & soaking tub, two generous en suite guest bedrooms, and office.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Susân Perryman
(310) 261-1960
susan@map-development.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE: #01878839