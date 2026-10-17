Casa Di Pacè
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Secluded estate where Hollywood history, Mediterranean architecture and privacy converge. Set on nearly 1.08 acres, the property occupies one of Los Angeles’ most established canyon enclaves, long favored by generations of the entertainment industry. Beyond its gates, a broad motor court creates a gracious arrival before the residence, originally designed by renowned architect Fred Smathers, which reveals itself through a dramatic double-height foyer. Clay tile floors, soaring wood-beamed ceilings, arched passageways and original architectural detailing establish the home’s character from the moment of entry. The formal living room is centered around a sculptural fireplace.
Location: 2809 Nichols Canyon Road, Hollywood Hills 90046
Asking Price: $18,500,000
Year Built: 1974
Living Area: 46,996-square-foot lot, 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Features: The kitchen, anchored by a La Cornue range and custom cabinetry, forms the heart of the home before flowing naturally to the formal dining room, creating an effortless setting for both everyday living and entertaining. The primary suite overlooks the surrounding canyon landscape.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Linda May
(310) 623-3650
linda@lindamay.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE: #00475038