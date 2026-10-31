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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

28405 Via Acero Street

Aerial of home for sale at 28405 Via Acero Street, Malibu 90265
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Welcome to the charming, gated Ramirez Canyon Community situated across from Paradise Cove, one of the most popular beaches in Malibu. After entering the gate, one automatically unwinds while driving through lush greenery, creeks and nature at its best, before arriving at this architectural Via Acero home. The residence is a masterfully designed estate completed in 2019, built by a longtime Malibu resident/developer for his own family. This sweet home presents exceptional privacy, modern amenities and sweeping panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding canyons. Complementing the main residence is a 1,300 sq. ft. detached guest house with gated entrance/driveway.

Location: 28405 Via Acero Street, Malibu 90265

Asking Price: $5,880,000

Year Built: 2019

Living Area: 5,600 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The approximately two-acre property has been carefully improved with landscaped slopes, nearly an acre of level lawn, a fruit orchard and a rare and fun playground tucked into the lower basin, creating a setting that balances recreation, privacy and natural beauty.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Mathew Bahri
(310) 259-0506
mathew.bahri@sothebys.realty
DRE: 01035809

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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