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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Skycrest – Architectural Masterpiece

Aerial of home for sale at 3121 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Calabasas 90290
Exterior of home for sale at 3121 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Calabasas 90290
Living area of home for sale at 3121 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Calabasas 90290
Interior of home for sale at 3121 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Calabasas 90290
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Privately perched atop a glorious mountain peak, the almost 9,000 sf newly built modern organic architectural masterpiece offers gorgeous design and superlative finishes, as well as 360-degree panoramic views on five magnificent acres. Natural light from sunrise to sunset floods the home with its soaring 24-ft-high ceilings and retractable walls of glass that create seamless indoor-outdoor living. You literally are at one with nature and the expansive horizon. Views, views and more views – endless undulating Santa Monica Mountains to one side and the twinkling lights of the San Fernando Valley on the other. “Skycrest” is a lifestyle without compromise.

Location: 3121 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Calabasas 90290

Asking Price: $10,999,000

Year Built: 2025

Living Area: 8,953 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 6/6, + Sunday, 6/7, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek, DRE#: 01377932
(818) 618-1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com

Arthur Ambarchyan, DRE#: 01351863
(818) 434-9911
Arthur@natprops.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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