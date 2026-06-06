Skycrest – Architectural Masterpiece
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Privately perched atop a glorious mountain peak, the almost 9,000 sf newly built modern organic architectural masterpiece offers gorgeous design and superlative finishes, as well as 360-degree panoramic views on five magnificent acres. Natural light from sunrise to sunset floods the home with its soaring 24-ft-high ceilings and retractable walls of glass that create seamless indoor-outdoor living. You literally are at one with nature and the expansive horizon. Views, views and more views – endless undulating Santa Monica Mountains to one side and the twinkling lights of the San Fernando Valley on the other. “Skycrest” is a lifestyle without compromise.
Location: 3121 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Calabasas 90290
Asking Price: $10,999,000
Year Built: 2025
Living Area: 8,953 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Open Saturday, 6/6, + Sunday, 6/7, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek, DRE#: 01377932
(818) 618-1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
Arthur Ambarchyan, DRE#: 01351863
(818) 434-9911
Arthur@natprops.com