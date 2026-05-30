Nichols Canyon Retreat
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Situated in the coveted Upper Nichols Canyon “Colony,” this exceptional residence blends sophisticated design, privacy and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Light-filled interiors feature soaring ceilings, walls of glass and an open floor plan, centered around a chef’s kitchen and dual-sided fireplace. The primary suite, with spa-like bath, opens to a private backyard oasis with pool and terraced garden. Lush grounds, putting green and resort-style setting complete this rare offering, moments from the best of Los Angeles.
Location: 3135 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles 90046
Asking Price: $2,650,000
Year Built: 1964
Living Area: 2,277 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Upper Nichols Canyon “Colony”; private setting; open floor plan; walls of glass; chef’s kitchen; seamless indoor-outdoor living; primary suite retreat; resort-style pool; landscaped grounds; quiet cul de sac; close to Studio City and West Hollywood
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Kevin Keyser
(323) 877-2040
Kevin.Keyser@Sothebys.Realty
www.LAModernHomes.com
DRE#: 01700377