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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Nichols Canyon Retreat

Exterior of home for sale at 3135 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles 90046
Living area of home for sale at 3135 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles 90046
Kitchen of home for sale at 3135 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles 90046
Pool area of home for sale at 3135 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles 90046
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Situated in the coveted Upper Nichols Canyon “Colony,” this exceptional residence blends sophisticated design, privacy and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Light-filled interiors feature soaring ceilings, walls of glass and an open floor plan, centered around a chef’s kitchen and dual-sided fireplace. The primary suite, with spa-like bath, opens to a private backyard oasis with pool and terraced garden. Lush grounds, putting green and resort-style setting complete this rare offering, moments from the best of Los Angeles.

Location: 3135 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles 90046

Asking Price: $2,650,000

Year Built: 1964

Living Area: 2,277 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Upper Nichols Canyon “Colony”; private setting; open floor plan; walls of glass; chef’s kitchen; seamless indoor-outdoor living; primary suite retreat; resort-style pool; landscaped grounds; quiet cul de sac; close to Studio City and West Hollywood

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Kevin Keyser
(323) 877-2040
Kevin.Keyser@Sothebys.Realty
www.LAModernHomes.com
DRE#: 01700377

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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