The Treehouse
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A secluded private estate on Fryman Canyon’s most desirable street. It’s polished, playful, and practical. It’s also quiet, inspirational and utterly gorgeous. Every element of this home has been thoughtfully curated from the entertainer-driven floor plan, which still maintains a warm atmosphere, to the refined finishes, millwork and fixtures throughout. This “done-done” home incorporates the character and experiences of world travelers and high end designers while prioritizing function and lifestyle at its forefront. Perched on a promontory, this perfectly polished jewel box is filled with delightful treasures.
Location: 3235 Oakdell Lane, Studio City 91604 3235 oakdell lane, studio city 91604
Asking Price: $7,495,000
Year Built: 2019
Living Area: 4,800 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Open Sunday, 11/8, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek, Broker, DRE: 01377932
(818) 618-1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
Maxim Sidelnik, DRE: 02109488
(818) 212-9863
maximsidelnik@theagencyre.com