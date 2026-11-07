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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

The Treehouse

3235 Oakdell Lane, Studio City 91604
Paid Program

A secluded private estate on Fryman Canyon’s most desirable street. It’s polished, playful, and practical. It’s also quiet, inspirational and utterly gorgeous. Every element of this home has been thoughtfully curated from the entertainer-driven floor plan, which still maintains a warm atmosphere, to the refined finishes, millwork and fixtures throughout. This “done-done” home incorporates the character and experiences of world travelers and high end designers while prioritizing function and lifestyle at its forefront. Perched on a promontory, this perfectly polished jewel box is filled with delightful treasures.

Location: 3235 Oakdell Lane, Studio City 91604 3235 oakdell lane, studio city 91604

Asking Price: $7,495,000

Year Built: 2019

Living Area: 4,800 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, 11/8, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek, Broker, DRE: 01377932
(818) 618-1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com

Maxim Sidelnik, DRE: 02109488
(818) 212-9863
maximsidelnik@theagencyre.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Hot Property

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