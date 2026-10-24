John H. Hedrick Residence: 1960
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Perched in the Pasadena hills, this serene 1960 Mid-Century Modern tennis court residence by Harold J. Bissner, Jr., thoughtfully restored by award-winning Design, B*tches, rests on nearly half an acre. Single-story wood-and-glass architecture, a gabled roof, Fleetwood sliders and a travertine fireplace create effortless indoor-outdoor living. The chef’s kitchen features Effeti Cucine cabinetry, a Thermador refrigerator, Miele appliances and an oversized island. Intentional drought-tolerant outdoor design by Terremoto. Resurfaced swimmer’s pool, period firepit, tennis/pickleball court, four-car carport, EV charger and security.
Location: 3345 Villa Mesa Road, Pasadena, CA 91107
Asking Price: $3,800,000
Year Built: 1960 (Restored/elevated 2016)
Living Area: 4,131 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Swimmer’s pool with mountain views; pickleball/tennis court; four-car carport & EV charger; security and video system; outdoor design by Terremoto Landscape Architecture Design
Contact: Compass
George Penner
(626) 807-8558
george.penner@compass.com
www.georgepennerteam.com
DRE: 01394929