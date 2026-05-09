3649 Kanan Road
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Set against sweeping mountain vistas, this rare example of architect Michelle Kaufmann’s iconic Breezehouse concept blends architectural pedigree with modern livability. Kaufmann’s work has been featured in many esteemed publications. Centered around a dramatic glass-enclosed living core situated beneath the striking butterfly roof, the home offers seamless indoor/outdoor flow through expansive sliding and folding glass walls. A thoughtfully designed two-wing layout creates both private retreats and generous entertaining spaces, with soaring ceilings, clerestory windows and walls of glass.
Location: 3649 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills 91301
Asking Price: $3,990,000
Year Built: 2014
Living Area: 2,910 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Generous living and dining areas; a renovated chef’s kitchen featuring Gaggenau, Miele, Dacor and Fisher & Paykel appliances; spa-inspired baths; creative studio; detached guest house currently configured as a gym; minutes away from shops, restaurants and Malibu beaches
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Andrew Pasquella
(310) 467-8494
Andrew.Pasquella@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 02172839