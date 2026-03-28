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LA County Homes

Ocean-View Promontory Opportunity

Exterior rendering of home for sale at 389 Upper Mesa Road, Santa Monica 90402
Ocean view from home for sale at 389 Upper Mesa Road, Santa Monica 90402
View from home for sale at 389 Upper Mesa Road, Santa Monica 90402
(Apple Photos Clean Up)
Render of interior of home for sale at 389 Upper Mesa Road, Santa Monica 90402
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Set in the ideal position in the middle of the Santa Monica Canyon where the view is perfectly framed. There is no better view-site in the Canyon. On a private promontory, the property commands 270-degree panoramic views encompassing the Pacific Ocean and the verdant expanse. The existing residence is 3-bed 3-bath home that presents an opportunity for a large-scale remodel. Alternatively, realize the full potential of this rare site with a visionary new build, designed by the acclaimed Empire Group Design Build. In-progress plans and architectural renderings are available & could be included with the sale. The property is under LA Building and Safety, not Santa Monica, which enhances the desirability. Front and bottom right photo are digital renderings.

Location: 389 Upper Mesa Road, Santa Monica 90402

Asking Price: $3,499,000

Year Built: 1923

Living Area: 2,094 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: New design concept: Fire-resilient estate concept SCIP concrete walls, triple-glazed openings, metal roof, wildfire system, defensible landscaping, Lautner-style zero-edge pool, theater, wine cellar, Boffi kitchen, gym, elevator, ocean-view suites

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Joseph Cilic, DRE#: 01421044
(310) 925-1402
joe.cilic@sothebys.realty
www.cilicgroup.com

James Rucker, DRE#: 01334714
(310) 266-8322
jamesrucker@gmail.com
www.jamesrucker.com

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