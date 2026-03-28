Ocean-View Promontory Opportunity
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Set in the ideal position in the middle of the Santa Monica Canyon where the view is perfectly framed. There is no better view-site in the Canyon. On a private promontory, the property commands 270-degree panoramic views encompassing the Pacific Ocean and the verdant expanse. The existing residence is 3-bed 3-bath home that presents an opportunity for a large-scale remodel. Alternatively, realize the full potential of this rare site with a visionary new build, designed by the acclaimed Empire Group Design Build. In-progress plans and architectural renderings are available & could be included with the sale. The property is under LA Building and Safety, not Santa Monica, which enhances the desirability. Front and bottom right photo are digital renderings.
Location: 389 Upper Mesa Road, Santa Monica 90402
Asking Price: $3,499,000
Year Built: 1923
Living Area: 2,094 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: New design concept: Fire-resilient estate concept SCIP concrete walls, triple-glazed openings, metal roof, wildfire system, defensible landscaping, Lautner-style zero-edge pool, theater, wine cellar, Boffi kitchen, gym, elevator, ocean-view suites
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Joseph Cilic, DRE#: 01421044
(310) 925-1402
joe.cilic@sothebys.realty
www.cilicgroup.com
James Rucker, DRE#: 01334714
(310) 266-8322
jamesrucker@gmail.com
www.jamesrucker.com