Custom-Built Walk-Street Home
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Set on the prized north side of Manhattan Beach’s most celebrated walk street, 413 7th Street stands as one of the defining residences within this iconic coastal enclave. Custom built with bespoke finishes, designer details and thoughtfully curated indoor-outdoor living spaces, this five-bedroom home unfolds across three elevator-serviced levels, offering an extraordinary blend of luxury, comfort and functionality, just moments from the sand. Positioned along the iconic block affectionately known by residents as “Heaventh Street,” the home enjoys one of the most desirable settings in Manhattan Beach.
Location: 413 7th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking Price: $9,450,000
Year Built: 2017
Living Area: 3,609 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Premier walk-street location; open-concept living; 3-level elevator; premium finishes; third-level indoor/outdoor entertaining with 345 SF private deck; built-in Infratech heaters; dual Wolf BBQ stations; Tesla Powerwall backup system; Savant smart-home automation; 32-speaker audio system.
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
(310) 901-8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562
(310) 993-6044
Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com