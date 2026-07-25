423 N. Faring Road
-
- Share via
Hidden behind layers of mature landscaping and approached through gates with complete privacy, this majestic residence unfolds through a sequence of stone pathways, sculpture gardens, lily ponds and towering hedges that evoke the atmosphere of a secluded Montecito compound within the heart of Bel Air. The estate carries a rare piece of Hollywood history, most famously serving as the longtime residence of two legendary actors during the height of Hollywood’s Golden Age. A tranquil entry courtyard centered around a koi pond introduces the home’s architectural character.
Location: 423 North Faring Road, Bel Air 90077
Asking Price: $39,950,000
Year Built: 1932
Living Area: 14,744 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Features: Inside, the interiors reveal a remarkable sense of scale and craftsmanship, with original wood-beamed ceilings, domed skylights, intricate iron banisters and expansive volumes that balance intimacy with grandeur.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
James Harris, DRE#: 01909801
(310) 733-8038
james@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Sam Collins, DRE#: 02057606
(424) 777-5135
scollins@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com