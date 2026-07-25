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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

423 N. Faring Road

Aerial of home for sale at 423 North Faring Road, Bel Air 90077
Pool area of home for sale at 423 North Faring Road, Bel Air 90077
Living area of home for sale at 423 North Faring Road, Bel Air 90077
Tennis court of home for sale at LA Times Studios use and/or advertising use only.
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Hidden behind layers of mature landscaping and approached through gates with complete privacy, this majestic residence unfolds through a sequence of stone pathways, sculpture gardens, lily ponds and towering hedges that evoke the atmosphere of a secluded Montecito compound within the heart of Bel Air. The estate carries a rare piece of Hollywood history, most famously serving as the longtime residence of two legendary actors during the height of Hollywood’s Golden Age. A tranquil entry courtyard centered around a koi pond introduces the home’s architectural character.

Location: 423 North Faring Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking Price: $39,950,000

Year Built: 1932

Living Area: 14,744 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Inside, the interiors reveal a remarkable sense of scale and craftsmanship, with original wood-beamed ceilings, domed skylights, intricate iron banisters and expansive volumes that balance intimacy with grandeur.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

James Harris, DRE#: 01909801
(310) 733-8038
james@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Sam Collins, DRE#: 02057606
(424) 777-5135
scollins@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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