425 Hillside Lane
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Major fixer/teardown opportunity! Sold for land value. Please review attached floorplans (house has 1 bedroom). Santa Monica Canyon coastal cottage with exceptional potential. A rare chance to revive an authentic 1924 coastal cottage in the heart of Santa Monica Canyon. This beloved home sits on a lush, terraced lot surrounded by mature greenery and the natural beauty that defines this storied enclave. The property retains the character and intimacy that make early Canyon homes so sought after, offering a canvas for a thoughtful restoration or a complete reimagining. Originally built as a weekend retreat, the residence reflects the craftsmanship and spirit of its era.
Location: 425 Hillside Lane, Santa Monica 90402
Asking Price: $1,500,000
Year Built: 1924
Living Area: 1,343 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Minutes from the beach, Palisades Village, Rustic Canyon Park and the celebrated dining and creative energy of Santa Monica Canyon; opportunities to restore a true Canyon original are increasingly rare; in one of the most coveted neighborhoods on the Westside
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Enzo Ricciardelli
(310) 853-3837
Enzo.Ricciardelli@sothebys.realty
www.Enzorealty.com
DRE#: 010976048