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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

425 Hillside Lane

Exterior of home for sale at 425 Hillside Lane, Santa Monica 90402
Interior of home for sale at 425 Hillside Lane, Santa Monica 90402
Interior of home for sale at 425 Hillside Lane, Santa Monica 90402
View from home for sale at 425 Hillside Lane, Santa Monica 90402
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Major fixer/teardown opportunity! Sold for land value. Please review attached floorplans (house has 1 bedroom). Santa Monica Canyon coastal cottage with exceptional potential. A rare chance to revive an authentic 1924 coastal cottage in the heart of Santa Monica Canyon. This beloved home sits on a lush, terraced lot surrounded by mature greenery and the natural beauty that defines this storied enclave. The property retains the character and intimacy that make early Canyon homes so sought after, offering a canvas for a thoughtful restoration or a complete reimagining. Originally built as a weekend retreat, the residence reflects the craftsmanship and spirit of its era.

425hillside.com

Location: 425 Hillside Lane, Santa Monica 90402

Asking Price: $1,500,000

Year Built: 1924

Living Area: 1,343 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Minutes from the beach, Palisades Village, Rustic Canyon Park and the celebrated dining and creative energy of Santa Monica Canyon; opportunities to restore a true Canyon original are increasingly rare; in one of the most coveted neighborhoods on the Westside

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli
(310) 853-3837
Enzo.Ricciardelli@sothebys.realty
www.Enzorealty.com
DRE#: 010976048

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