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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Custom Designed | Manhattan Beach

Exterior of home for sale at 429 20th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
Outdoor living space of home for sale at 429 20th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
Living area of home for sale at 429 20th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
View from home for sale at 429 20th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
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Set along one of Manhattan Beach’s most coveted Walk Streets, 429 20th Street presents a thoughtfully designed coastal residence where elevated living meets a distinctly wellness-driven lifestyle. Framed by an expansive front yard that opens directly to the Walk Street with ocean views, the home offers a rare sense of space, privacy and connection to its surroundings, creating a setting that feels both vibrant and serene. Outdoor living is at the forefront, with multiple zones designed for gathering and relaxation.

www.429Twentieth.com

Location: 429 20th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $5,750,000

Year Built: 1924

Living Area: 1,779 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Custom designer finishes; fully electric home with solar + dual Tesla Powerwalls; zoned climate control throughout; Miele induction kitchen; EV charging (garage + carport); sauna + cold plunge; whole-home Sonos audio; two-car garage; outdoor patio heating; custom surfboard storage

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
(310) 901-8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

Brett Beebe, DRE#: 02028087
(310) 418-4595
Brett.Beebe@Compass.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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