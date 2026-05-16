Custom Designed | Manhattan Beach
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Set along one of Manhattan Beach’s most coveted Walk Streets, 429 20th Street presents a thoughtfully designed coastal residence where elevated living meets a distinctly wellness-driven lifestyle. Framed by an expansive front yard that opens directly to the Walk Street with ocean views, the home offers a rare sense of space, privacy and connection to its surroundings, creating a setting that feels both vibrant and serene. Outdoor living is at the forefront, with multiple zones designed for gathering and relaxation.
Location: 429 20th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking Price: $5,750,000
Year Built: 1924
Living Area: 1,779 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: Custom designer finishes; fully electric home with solar + dual Tesla Powerwalls; zoned climate control throughout; Miele induction kitchen; EV charging (garage + carport); sauna + cold plunge; whole-home Sonos audio; two-car garage; outdoor patio heating; custom surfboard storage
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
(310) 901-8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
Brett Beebe, DRE#: 02028087
(310) 418-4595
Brett.Beebe@Compass.com