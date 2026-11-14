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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

The Alson Clark House: Light & Form

Exterior of home for sale at 430 Lakeview Road, Pasadena 91105
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Designed by architect, historian and artist Alson Clark as his residence, this home marries historic details with contemporary light, volume and form. A pediment and a salvaged antique front door acknowledge architecture of the past, while shingle siding and rectilinear forms declare that this is something quite different. Inside, a sculptural brick staircase and soaring windows showcase Clark’s mastery of light, while treetop views frame the entertaining space. Set on nearly an acre, with a generous flat expanse that invites dreams of a pool, an ADU or simply preserving the privacy of its wooded setting, this is a rare union of architectural distinction and possibility.

Location: 430 Lakeview Road, Pasadena 91105

Asking Price: $2,200,000

Year Built: 1969

Living Area: 2,285 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Architect-designed residence; coveted San Rafael neighborhood; 39,886 sf lot; flat open land; privacy & serenity abound; sculptural staircase; dramatic 2-story windows; loft-style primary suite; updated kitchen; artist’s studio/storage space

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Matt McIntyre
(626) 437-3643
MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com
www.MPMcIntyre.com
DRE: 01844466

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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