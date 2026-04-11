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LA County Homes

4343 Forman Ave.

Pool area of home for sale at 4343 Forman Avenue, Toluca Lake 91602
Exterior of home for sale at 4343 Forman Avenue, Toluca Lake 91602
(GavinCater)
Living area of home for sale at 4343 Forman Avenue, Toluca Lake 91602
Bedroom of home for sale at 4343 Forman Avenue, Toluca Lake 91602
Paid Program

Set behind gates on nearly three-quarters of an acre of flat, park-like grounds in the heart of Toluca Lake, this beautifully restored traditional estate offers a true sense of retreat in one of Los Angeles’ most beloved neighborhoods. Designed with exceptional care and recently transformed by Asom Home, the five-bedroom residence balances timeless architectural character with a refined yet relaxed sensibility, set amid exquisite landscaping by Orca Living that evokes the feeling of a countryside estate. Inside, generous living spaces unfold with warmth and elegance, where original architectural elements meet carefully considered modern updates.

Location: 4343 Forman Avenue, Toluca Lake 91602

Asking Price: $9,995,000

Year Built: 1954

Living Area: 4,927 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Custom woodwork, peg and groove flooring, and a natural stone fireplace are just a few of the details that anchor the main living areas, which flow effortlessly outward and establish an easy rhythm between the home and its landscape.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonathan Mogharrabi, DRE#: 02009871
(310) 633-1300
jonathan@kaysandmogharrabi.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Marci Kays, DRE#: 01397539
(323) 356-2650
marci@kaysandmogharrabi.com

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