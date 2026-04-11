4343 Forman Ave.
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Set behind gates on nearly three-quarters of an acre of flat, park-like grounds in the heart of Toluca Lake, this beautifully restored traditional estate offers a true sense of retreat in one of Los Angeles’ most beloved neighborhoods. Designed with exceptional care and recently transformed by Asom Home, the five-bedroom residence balances timeless architectural character with a refined yet relaxed sensibility, set amid exquisite landscaping by Orca Living that evokes the feeling of a countryside estate. Inside, generous living spaces unfold with warmth and elegance, where original architectural elements meet carefully considered modern updates.
Location: 4343 Forman Avenue, Toluca Lake 91602
Asking Price: $9,995,000
Year Built: 1954
Living Area: 4,927 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Custom woodwork, peg and groove flooring, and a natural stone fireplace are just a few of the details that anchor the main living areas, which flow effortlessly outward and establish an easy rhythm between the home and its landscape.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Jonathan Mogharrabi, DRE#: 02009871
(310) 633-1300
jonathan@kaysandmogharrabi.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Marci Kays, DRE#: 01397539
(323) 356-2650
marci@kaysandmogharrabi.com