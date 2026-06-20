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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Rarified Tennis Estate

Exterior of home for sale at 4432 Libbit Avenue, Encino 91436
Aerial of home for sale at 4432 Libbit Avenue, Encino 91436
Living area of home for sale at 4432 Libbit Avenue, Encino 91436
Kitchen of home for sale at 4432 Libbit Avenue, Encino 91436
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Set behind gates on more than 1.5 acres south of Ventura Boulevard, this distinguished English Tudor estate blends classic elegance with expansive living and modern potential. Surrounded by mature trees, lush gardens and sweeping lawns, the property offers exceptional privacy, security and convenience. The residence spans approximately 6,550 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms across 3 floors. Outdoors, the estate is designed for recreation and entertaining with a north-south tennis court, heated pool and spa with deck jets, fire pit and multiple outdoor living spaces. A circular motor court, tree-lined driveway and 4-car garage complete the grand arrival.

Location: 4432 Libbit Avenue, Encino 91436

Asking Price: $6,950,000

Year Built: 1973

Living Area: 6,550 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Two-story entry; entertainer’s wet bar with wine refrigeration; full north/south tennis court with lights; 3rd-floor bonus room; flag lot; 600-foot private driveway; 4-car garage; outdoor dining with grill & fireplace; decorative pool fountain jets; heated pool & spa & fire pit lounge.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realt

Austin Alfieri, DRE#: 02101371
(626) 484-0722
austin@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com

Ernie Carswell, DRE#: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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