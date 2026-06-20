Rarified Tennis Estate
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Set behind gates on more than 1.5 acres south of Ventura Boulevard, this distinguished English Tudor estate blends classic elegance with expansive living and modern potential. Surrounded by mature trees, lush gardens and sweeping lawns, the property offers exceptional privacy, security and convenience. The residence spans approximately 6,550 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms across 3 floors. Outdoors, the estate is designed for recreation and entertaining with a north-south tennis court, heated pool and spa with deck jets, fire pit and multiple outdoor living spaces. A circular motor court, tree-lined driveway and 4-car garage complete the grand arrival.
Location: 4432 Libbit Avenue, Encino 91436
Asking Price: $6,950,000
Year Built: 1973
Living Area: 6,550 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Two-story entry; entertainer’s wet bar with wine refrigeration; full north/south tennis court with lights; 3rd-floor bonus room; flag lot; 600-foot private driveway; 4-car garage; outdoor dining with grill & fireplace; decorative pool fountain jets; heated pool & spa & fire pit lounge.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realt
Austin Alfieri, DRE#: 02101371
(626) 484-0722
austin@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com
Ernie Carswell, DRE#: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com