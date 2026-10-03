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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Resort-Style Living

Pool area of home for sale at 4816 Encino Avenue, Encino 91316
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The residence features five ensuite bedrooms, nine-foot ceilings, poured-in-place terrazzo, rich acacia wood flooring, and distinctive architectural details throughout. The chef’s kitchen showcases custom cherry cabinetry, Carrara marble, skylight, floating steel beams, and professional-grade appliances. Additional highlights include a dramatic step-down family room, custom bar, elegant dining room, private primary suite, and upper-level media room with kitchenette and bath.

www.Stevevaiestate.com

Location: 4816 Encino Avenue, Encino 91316

Asking Price: $10,995,000

Year Built: 1941

Living Area: 12,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Pool; gym; tennis court; recording studio; covered pavilion; custom pizza oven and BBQ; fountains; mature landscaping

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jane Kellard
(310) 989-1200
janekellard@gmail.com
DRE: #01506433

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Hot Property

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