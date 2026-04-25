501 S. Hudson Avenue
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Legendary trophy estate of Hancock Park. Steeped in Hollywood history, designed in 1929 by architect A.K. Kellogg. Situated behind tall gates for maximum privacy, this stunning property has been meticulously restored with attention to detail and craftsmanship rarely found today. Careful restorations have maintained the historical architecture, while elevating the property to a level of epic glamour with all the modern luxuries of today. An extraordinary chef’s kitchen opens to the family room, breakfast room and outdoor dining area with pizza oven and barbeque. Immediately adjacent is a generous lawn, gardens and fabulous swimming pool covered in hand-laid mosaic tile.
Location: 501 South Hudson Avenue, Hancock Park 90020
Asking Price: $17,000,000
Year Built: 1930
Living Area: 11,565 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: Public rooms on the main level include a living room, grand entrance foyer, formal dining room, wood-paneled library and areas perfect for staff or home office. A magnificent screening room situated on the lower level exudes the magic of old Hollywood complete with fireplace and bar.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Jonah Wilson, DRE#: 01078809
(310) 623-3616
jonah@jonahwilson.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Josh Greer, DRE#: 01732418
(310) 847-0838
josh@joshuatgreer.com