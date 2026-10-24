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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

English Manor Retreat

Pool area of home for sale at 5020 Bilmoor Avenue, Tarzana, CA 91356
Paid Program

Set on an expansive corner lot of more than 1/2 an acre, this French Country Manor is located in one of Tarzana’s most sought-after neighborhoods south of the Blvd. Light-filled interiors are anchored by a marble fireplace and family room w/ vaulted ceiling. Custom chef’s kitchen w/ honed Regina marble. Primary suite w/ treetop views, a private balcony and spa-inspired bath. Outside, the grounds feel like a private retreat w/ a Viking-equipped outdoor kitchen, flowering terraces and a fruit orchard. With its substantial grounds, timeless character and resort-like outdoor spaces, 5020 Bilmoor Ave. presents a rare opportunity in one of Tarzana’s premier residential enclaves.

Location: 5020 Bilmoor Avenue, Tarzana, CA 91356

Asking Price: $2,740,000

Year Built: 1960

Living Area: 3,438 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Professional-grade music studio w/ an isolation booth; double-wide Sub-Zero refrigerator & freezer; Gaggenau appliances; walk-in pantry; newly refinished wide-plank hardwood floors; oversized pool; flowering terraces; fruit orchard; multiple brick patios designed for entertaining

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Ernie Carswell, DRE: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com

Spencer Daley, DRE: 02005446
(805) 469-6752
spencer@carswellandassociates.com
www.spencerdaley.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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