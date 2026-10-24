English Manor Retreat
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Set on an expansive corner lot of more than 1/2 an acre, this French Country Manor is located in one of Tarzana’s most sought-after neighborhoods south of the Blvd. Light-filled interiors are anchored by a marble fireplace and family room w/ vaulted ceiling. Custom chef’s kitchen w/ honed Regina marble. Primary suite w/ treetop views, a private balcony and spa-inspired bath. Outside, the grounds feel like a private retreat w/ a Viking-equipped outdoor kitchen, flowering terraces and a fruit orchard. With its substantial grounds, timeless character and resort-like outdoor spaces, 5020 Bilmoor Ave. presents a rare opportunity in one of Tarzana’s premier residential enclaves.
Location: 5020 Bilmoor Avenue, Tarzana, CA 91356
Asking Price: $2,740,000
Year Built: 1960
Living Area: 3,438 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Professional-grade music studio w/ an isolation booth; double-wide Sub-Zero refrigerator & freezer; Gaggenau appliances; walk-in pantry; newly refinished wide-plank hardwood floors; oversized pool; flowering terraces; fruit orchard; multiple brick patios designed for entertaining
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Ernie Carswell, DRE: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com
Spencer Daley, DRE: 02005446
(805) 469-6752
spencer@carswellandassociates.com
www.spencerdaley.com