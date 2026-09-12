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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

507 12th Street | Santa Monica

Exterior of home for sale at 507 12th Street, Santa Monica 90402
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Set on one of Santa Monica’s most beautiful streets north of Montana Avenue, this meticulously maintained Mediterranean jewel showcases the best of California living, where timeless character and modern craftsmanship come together with effortless ease. A voluminous entry gives way to formal living and dining rooms, each with a sense of occasion. Beyond, the great room opens through LaCantina doors that fold away completely, dissolving the boundary between the home and the exquisitely redesigned gardens with pool and spa.

Location: 507 12th Street, Santa Monica 90402

Asking Price: $7,999,000

Year Built: 1995

Living Area: 4,575 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: A separate casita adds a spa room with a custom steam shower and full bath, a private sanctuary and seamless extension of the home’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Smart home technology, upper and lower laundry rooms, and a finished garage round out the thoughtful amenities.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Robin Walpert, DRE: #01237116
(310) 480-4980
Robin.Walpert@sothebys.realty
www.robinwalpert.com

Nicholas DeLotell, DRE: #01901807
(415) 535-2734
nicholas.delotell@sothebys.realty
www.nicholasdelotell.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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