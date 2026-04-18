517 Lakeview Canyon Road
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Set behind guarded gates in the prestigious enclave of North Ranch Country Club Estates, this one-of-a-kind East Coast traditional-inspired estate offers an extraordinary level of privacy, scale and refinement. Accessed through its own private gates and bridge across a tranquil, flowing stream, the property unfolds across 10 acres of lush grounds. Spanning 8,890 square feet, the residence has been completely remodeled and thoughtfully updated.
Location: 517 Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village 91362
Asking Price: Price Upon Request
Year Built: 1996
Living Area: 8,890 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: The home features six generously sized bedrooms all with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets, as well as two additional bathrooms, and four additional separate rooms that can be used as an office, study, media room or playroom, all with endless possibilities.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Melissa Pepper
(805) 680-5851
propertieswithmelissa@gmail.com
PropertiesWithMelissa.com
DRE#: 02082550