Advertisement
LA County Homes

517 Lakeview Canyon Road

Exterior of home for sale at 517 Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village 91362
Living area of home for sale at 517 Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village 91362
Kitchen of home for sale at 517 Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village 91362
Pool area of home for sale at 517 Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village 91362
Paid Program

Set behind guarded gates in the prestigious enclave of North Ranch Country Club Estates, this one-of-a-kind East Coast traditional-inspired estate offers an extraordinary level of privacy, scale and refinement. Accessed through its own private gates and bridge across a tranquil, flowing stream, the property unfolds across 10 acres of lush grounds. Spanning 8,890 square feet, the residence has been completely remodeled and thoughtfully updated.

517LakeviewCanyonRoad.com

Location: 517 Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village 91362

Asking Price: Price Upon Request

Year Built: 1996

Living Area: 8,890 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: The home features six generously sized bedrooms all with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets, as well as two additional bathrooms, and four additional separate rooms that can be used as an office, study, media room or playroom, all with endless possibilities.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Melissa Pepper
(805) 680-5851
propertieswithmelissa@gmail.com
PropertiesWithMelissa.com
DRE#: 02082550

LA County HomesHot Property

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Advertisement
Advertisement