Gas Lamp District | Manhattan Beach
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Set on an oversized lot-and-a-half in Manhattan Beach’s historic Gas Lamp District, just five blocks from the beach, 522 Marine Avenue, affectionately known as “Marine Manor,” is an exceptional residence that seamlessly blends thoughtful renovations, distinctive architectural details, and modern functionality. Offering unexpected scale and versatility, the home unfolds through a collection of inviting living spaces, thoughtfully designed for both everyday living and effortless indoor-outdoor entertaining. Ideally situated near Grand View Elementary School, Live Oak Park, local dog parks, and the beach, Marine Manor embodies the character, charm, and quintessential coastal lifestyle of Manhattan Beach.
Location: 522 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking Price: $5,300,000
Year Built: 1934
Living Area: 3,232 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Chef’s kitchen with oversized island; stainless steel appliances; great room with custom bar; vaulted wood-beamed ceilings; hardwood flooring; primary suite; rooftop terrace with Jacuzzi; outdoor kitchen; front patio; fenced front yard; outdoor shower; oversized two-car garage
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
310.901.8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562
310.993.6044
Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com