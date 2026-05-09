523 N. Beverly Dr.
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Steeped in Hollywood history and reimagined for contemporary living, this extraordinary 1928 estate was originally built by renowned Spanish Revival and Monterey Colonial architect Roy Seldon Price, with interiors crafted by legendary set designer Harold Grieve. Today, the residence stands fully remodeled and thoughtfully upgraded, preserving its storied past while embracing the finest modern amenities. Tall, mature hedges encircle the property, ensuring complete privacy the moment you enter through the double-gated drive. A long motor court leads to the main entry, framed by a grassy lawn, fruit trees.
Location: 523 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking Price: $14,250,000
Year Built: 1928
Living Area: 6,940 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Set between the formal dining room and inviting family room showcasing coffered ceilings, bespoke wall treatments, stone fireplace and a built-in banquette dining area – ideal for gatherings of any scale. Below, an incredible wine cellar and multiple storage rooms offer utility.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
James Harris
(310) 733-8038
james@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01909801