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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

523 N. Beverly Dr.

Exterior of home for sale at 523 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Night exterior of home for sale at 523 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Living space of home for sale at 523 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Kitchen of home for sale at 523 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
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Steeped in Hollywood history and reimagined for contemporary living, this extraordinary 1928 estate was originally built by renowned Spanish Revival and Monterey Colonial architect Roy Seldon Price, with interiors crafted by legendary set designer Harold Grieve. Today, the residence stands fully remodeled and thoughtfully upgraded, preserving its storied past while embracing the finest modern amenities. Tall, mature hedges encircle the property, ensuring complete privacy the moment you enter through the double-gated drive. A long motor court leads to the main entry, framed by a grassy lawn, fruit trees.

Location: 523 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $14,250,000

Year Built: 1928

Living Area: 6,940 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Set between the formal dining room and inviting family room showcasing coffered ceilings, bespoke wall treatments, stone fireplace and a built-in banquette dining area – ideal for gatherings of any scale. Below, an incredible wine cellar and multiple storage rooms offer utility.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

James Harris
(310) 733-8038
james@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01909801

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