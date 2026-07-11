Rare Two-Story Modern Trousdale Estate
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Discover a rare, architectural masterpiece in Beverly Hills’ exclusive Trousdale area. This newly completed, modern two-story estate offers unparalleled privacy behind a secure, gated motor court. The main floor features disappearing sliding glass doors, seamlessly blending indoor luxury with a large terrace, infinity pool, hot tub and BBQ. Premium tech features and custom craftsmanship throughout. Unique amenities: dedicated Spa/Gym with Hammam elements, Staff Qrtrs/Break Rm, and Custom Podcast Rm. Private second-story Guest Suite w/ Lounge, Kitchenette & Terrace. Huge Primary Suite w/ coffee bar, sky-lit office, Onsen bath & shower amenities, and breathtaking city views.
Location: 525 Arkell Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking Price: $19,885,000
Year Built: 2026
Living Area: 1/2 Acre+/- Lot, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Newly completed; spa/gym; private staff quarters; serene Japanese garden; bar lounge; hidden full-catering kitchen; infinity pool; coffee bar; large sliding-glass walls; grand primary suite with city views; custom podcast room; separate second-story guest suite with lounge
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Ernie Carswell, DRE#: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com
Spencer Daley, DRE#: 02005446
(805) 469-6752
spencer@carswellandassociates.com
www.spencerdaley.com