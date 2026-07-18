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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

530 Moreno Ave.

Exterior of home for sale at 530 Moreno Avenue, Brentwood 90049
Pool area of home for sale at 530 Moreno Avenue, Brentwood 90049
Interior of home for sale at 530 Moreno Avenue, Brentwood 90049
Living area of home for sale at 530 Moreno Avenue, Brentwood 90049
Paid Program

Set behind private gates with a circular driveway, this impressive Mediterranean home includes almost 8,000 square feet of refined living on a rare over-16,000-square-foot lot. High, beamed ceilings and a fireplace anchor the step-down living room while the oversized kitchen with open family room and full wet bar overlook the lush, private backyard. Separate formal dining room with French doors. All five bedrooms are en suite, with four upstairs and one on the main level. The primary suite offers a fireplace, separate his-and-hers closets, a spacious home office, and a large balcony wraps around the suite.

Location: 530 Moreno Avenue, Brentwood 90049

Asking Price: $14,295,000

Living Area: 7,738 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: The backyard is designed for entertaining, featuring custom built-ins, an outdoor kitchenette and a pergola with fireplace. The one-bedroom guest house has been converted into a soundproof recording studio, a rare amenity for musicians, podcasters or creative professionals.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Susan Smith, DRE#: 01187140
(310) 415-5175
susan@susansmithrealty.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Sacha Smith, DRE#: 02191374
(310) 415-5019
sacha@susansmithrealty.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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