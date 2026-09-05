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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

5440 Forest Cove Lane | Agoura Hills

Exterior of home for sale at 5440 Forest Cove Lane, Agoura Hills 91301
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Introducing this completely remodeled single-story home located in the highly sought-after community of Chateau Springs in Agoura Hills. This home offers a truly exquisite living experience, with every detail thoughtfully designed. Upon entering, you’ll be captivated by the white oak wood-like flooring that sweeps across the entire home. Perfectly positioned in the heart of the house is the spacious living room and dining area, featuring a beautiful red-brick fireplace that sets the tone for cozy evenings.

Location: 5440 Forest Cove Lane, Agoura Hills 91301

Asking Price: $1,325,000

Year Built: 1983

Living Area: 1,682 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Close to Forest Cove Park where you can relax and enjoy the awesome playgrounds, baseball field, basketball court and large open grassy areas complete with gazebos; award-winning schools, the family friendly community and an array of amenities

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Kendall Baker
(805) 206-6749
kendall@trishaperez.com
www.TrishaPerez.com
DRE: #02126736

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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