5539 Paradise Valley Rd.
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An extraordinary expression of modern luxury, this newly constructed estate is situated on 1.1 acres in the prestigious guard-gated community of Hidden Hills. Encompassing approximately 12,000 square feet, the residence showcases exceptional craftsmanship, architectural sophistication and an uncompromising level of finish. Natural limestone, European oak flooring, bespoke walnut cabinetry, hand-selected travertine and meticulously finished plaster walls create a timeless aesthetic throughout. A sculptural floating staircase wrapped in natural travertine serves as a striking architectural centerpiece.
Location: 5539 Paradise Valley Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302
Asking Price: $20,995,000
Year Built: 2026
Living Area: 12,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: The estate features six bedrooms in the main residence, an exquisite chef’s kitchen complemented by a separate second kitchen, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a temperature-controlled wine room, sophisticated entertaining bar and state-of-the-art theater.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Tommy Bubonic, DRE: 02042133
(949) 486-9061
tbubonic@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Marc Shevin, DRE: 00559629
(818) 962-7123
marcshevin@gmail.com
Douglas Elliman
Maya Librush, DRE: 01932610
(424) 255-4814
maya.librush@compass.com
Compass