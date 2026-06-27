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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Bespoke Estate On 1.8 Private Acres

Home for sale: 5676 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Home for sale: 5676 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Home for sale: 5676 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Home for sale: 5676 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Paid Program

Available for the first time in over 30 years, this iconic residence offers a level of privacy and serenity that is next to impossible to find close to town. Sited on nearly two breathtaking acres, the property is anchored by a grand stone-and-iron main entrance gate. From its elevated position on an enormous flat knoll, the long-range views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the canopy of stately trees dotting the grounds lend a sense of permanence not often found in modern residences. The estate features a lighted tennis court, swimming pool and two electronic gates. Hike, cycle and horseback ride at nearby 4,000-acre national park. Approximately 20 minutes to Malibu.

Location: 5676 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills 91301

Asking Price: $5,300,000

Living Area: 6,489 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Main & exit gate, lighted tennis court, potting house, swimming pool, huge art studio, 2 primary suites, main primary suite on first floor with dual bathrooms and extensive closet space, 2 staircases, extensive millwork, library pub room, large butler’s kitchen, 6 fireplaces
MLS#: 226002988

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Linda Rich
(818) 317-8135
Linda@lindarichproperties.com
lindarichproperties.com
DRE#: 00869283

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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