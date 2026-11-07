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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

626 S Hudson Ave

626 S Hudson Ave, Los Angeles, 90005
Paid Program

Built in 1925 by architects Morgan, Walls & Clements and beautifully preserved across a century, this distinguished estate brings together period architecture, richly detailed interiors and thoughtful modern updates within a residence of remarkable scale. The property unfolds through grand formal rooms, intimate gathering spaces and lush grounds that feel deeply connected to the architecture. Beyond a manicured front lawn and iron entry door, a sweeping central hall immediately impresses with checkered marble floors and a striking glass chandelier. A formal piano room lies ahead, while the living room is distinguished by intricate millwork floors.

Location: 626 S Hudson Ave., Los Angeles 90005

Asking Price: $13,495,000

Year Built: 1925

Living Area: 9,370 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Period details appear throughout, giving each room a sense of history without feeling frozen in time. Across the foyer, a wood-paneled dining room opens to a sunroom, drawing the landscape into the more formal side of the house.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

James Harris, DRE: 01909801
(310) 733-8038
james@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Sam Collins, DRE: 02057606
(424) 777-5135
scollins@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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