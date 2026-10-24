628 N. Rodeo Drive
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Few addresses in Beverly Hills carry this kind of stature. Set along one of the city’s most iconic, tree-lined avenues, the residence sits fully gated and set back from the street. Dual front gardens, a fountain and private drive create a majestic arrival, leading to a six-car garage and a house built with a level of craftsmanship increasingly difficult to find. Inside, the architecture retains the character and permanence of another era. Etched glass, original Baldwin hardware, intricate moldings and millwork, coffered ceilings, French white oak and parquet floors remain throughout, while exceptionally substantial construction gives the interiors a remarkable sense of quiet.
Location: 628 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Asking Price: $24,995,000
Year Built: 1997
Living Area: 10,160 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: A soaring entry hall & dual staircase immediately establish the scale. Formal dining, a bar & family room form the principal entertaining spaces, joined by dual powder rooms wrapped in upholstered walls and ceiling. Seven bedrooms occupy the upper floor.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
David Parnes
(310) 894-3435
dparnes@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE: 01905862