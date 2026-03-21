Advertisement
LA County Homes

694 N. Tigertail Road

Exterior of home for sale at 694 North Tigertail Road, Brentwood 90049
Exterior of home for sale at 694 North Tigertail Road, Brentwood 90049
Exterior of home for sale at 694 North Tigertail Road, Brentwood 90049
Living area of home for sale at 694 North Tigertail Road, Brentwood 90049
Paid Program

Designed by Concept by C, with landscape architecture by Christine London and fully envisioned by The Gesh Group, this residence feels less like a home and more like a fully realized world unto itself. The approach sets the tone immediately with sculptural olive trees arching over a lantern-lit garden path, limestone underfoot and steel-framed glass doors revealing a softly illuminated interior beyond. There is a quiet gravity to the architecture, with every proportion and material choice curated with intention. Inside, lime-washed walls, limestone flooring and custom oak paneling create a layered, tactile depth where light lingers and moves with the day.

Location: 694 North Tigertail Road, Brentwood 90049

Asking Price: $23,995,000

Year Built: 2026

Living Area: 10,604 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: The home unfolds effortlessly, with each stone-encased threshold revealing thoughtfully composed living and entertaining spaces, finished with immaculate attention to detail. The kitchen is the heart of the home.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

David Parnes, DRE#: 01905862
(310) 894-3435
dparnes@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Zac Mostame, DRE#: 02110196
(424) 527-8889
zmostame@carolwoodre.com

Christina Collins, DRE#: 01998280
(310) 343-3456
ccollins@carolwoodre.com

LA County HomesHot Property

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Advertisement
Advertisement