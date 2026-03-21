694 N. Tigertail Road
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Designed by Concept by C, with landscape architecture by Christine London and fully envisioned by The Gesh Group, this residence feels less like a home and more like a fully realized world unto itself. The approach sets the tone immediately with sculptural olive trees arching over a lantern-lit garden path, limestone underfoot and steel-framed glass doors revealing a softly illuminated interior beyond. There is a quiet gravity to the architecture, with every proportion and material choice curated with intention. Inside, lime-washed walls, limestone flooring and custom oak paneling create a layered, tactile depth where light lingers and moves with the day.
Location: 694 North Tigertail Road, Brentwood 90049
Asking Price: $23,995,000
Year Built: 2026
Living Area: 10,604 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: The home unfolds effortlessly, with each stone-encased threshold revealing thoughtfully composed living and entertaining spaces, finished with immaculate attention to detail. The kitchen is the heart of the home.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
David Parnes, DRE#: 01905862
(310) 894-3435
dparnes@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com
Zac Mostame, DRE#: 02110196
(424) 527-8889
zmostame@carolwoodre.com
Christina Collins, DRE#: 01998280
(310) 343-3456
ccollins@carolwoodre.com