721 12th Street | Manhattan Beach
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Located in the heart of Manhattan Beach, 721 12th Street offers exceptional walkability to downtown, the beach and local schools. Multiple levels connected by an elevator feature thoughtfully designed living and entertaining spaces. The versatile lower level opens through La Cantina doors to a private backyard with a waterfall, gas fire pit and turf lawn. Upstairs, the primary suite features a private balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet and spa-like bath. The renovated kitchen showcases Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances, while multiple patios, ocean glimpses, a flexible office or fifth bedroom and mountain views complete the home.
Location: 721 12th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking Price: $4,500,000
Year Built: 2006
Living Area: 3,487 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Open-concept living space; vaulted ceilings; hardwood floors; air conditioning; fireplace; elevator; large terrace; outdoor waterfall; Taj Mahal quartzite countertops; breakfast nook; wine fridge; premium appliances; primary suite with balcony, walk-in closet and spa-inspired ensuite.
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes, DRE: #01295248
(310) 901-8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com