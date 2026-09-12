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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

721 12th Street | Manhattan Beach

Outdoor living space of home for sale at 721 12th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
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Located in the heart of Manhattan Beach, 721 12th Street offers exceptional walkability to downtown, the beach and local schools. Multiple levels connected by an elevator feature thoughtfully designed living and entertaining spaces. The versatile lower level opens through La Cantina doors to a private backyard with a waterfall, gas fire pit and turf lawn. Upstairs, the primary suite features a private balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet and spa-like bath. The renovated kitchen showcases Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances, while multiple patios, ocean glimpses, a flexible office or fifth bedroom and mountain views complete the home.

www.721TwelfthStreet.com

Location: 721 12th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $4,500,000

Year Built: 2006

Living Area: 3,487 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open-concept living space; vaulted ceilings; hardwood floors; air conditioning; fireplace; elevator; large terrace; outdoor waterfall; Taj Mahal quartzite countertops; breakfast nook; wine fridge; premium appliances; primary suite with balcony, walk-in closet and spa-inspired ensuite.

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE: #01295248
(310) 901-8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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