813 Palms
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Own a Venice icon. Set on a rare, oversized corner parcel spanning an entire block in Venice’s coveted Milwood neighborhood, 813 Palms Boulevard is a globally recognized architectural statement that merges industrial style with gallery-like refinement and a relaxed Venice sensibility. Widely published and internationally celebrated, the residence is further distinguished by featuring the world’s first residential work by the anonymous French street artist Invader, placing it firmly at the rarefied intersection of contemporary art and culture in residential living. Intentionally crafted with generous building setbacks to prioritize an oversized yard.
Location: 813 Palms, Venice 90291
Asking Price: $7,950,000
Year Built: 2014
Living Area: 3,837 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: The 3,837-square-foot residence unfolds across a series of thoughtfully curated and immensely functional spaces, where polished concrete floors, antique industrial glass and custom ceramic tilework create a layered, visual experience.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Brian Lane, DRE: #02038343
(424) 202-9949
brian@brianlanere.com
www.carolwoodre.com
William Vreeland, DRE: #02057606
(424) 410-1314
wvreeland@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com