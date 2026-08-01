Advertisement
Los Angeles Homes For Sale

813 Palms

Aerial of home for sale at 813 Palms, Venice 90291
Exterior of home for sale at 813 Palms, Venice 90291
Indoor and outdoor living spaces of home for sale at 813 Palms, Venice 90291
Living area of home for sale at 813 Palms, Venice 90291
Paid Program

Own a Venice icon. Set on a rare, oversized corner parcel spanning an entire block in Venice’s coveted Milwood neighborhood, 813 Palms Boulevard is a globally recognized architectural statement that merges industrial style with gallery-like refinement and a relaxed Venice sensibility. Widely published and internationally celebrated, the residence is further distinguished by featuring the world’s first residential work by the anonymous French street artist Invader, placing it firmly at the rarefied intersection of contemporary art and culture in residential living. Intentionally crafted with generous building setbacks to prioritize an oversized yard.

Location: 813 Palms, Venice 90291

Asking Price: $7,950,000

Year Built: 2014

Living Area: 3,837 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The 3,837-square-foot residence unfolds across a series of thoughtfully curated and immensely functional spaces, where polished concrete floors, antique industrial glass and custom ceramic tilework create a layered, visual experience.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Brian Lane, DRE: #02038343
(424) 202-9949
brian@brianlanere.com
www.carolwoodre.com

William Vreeland, DRE: #02057606
(424) 410-1314
wvreeland@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More from Hot Property

A man reads a book sitting in bed.

Home Decor

3 Storage Spaces Every College Freshman Overlooks (And How to Use Them)

Rubinacci Pool Table

Home Decor

Luxury Game Tables Are Having a Moment. Here’s Why.

Hot Property Home Tour - 773 Amalfi - The Agency

Home Tours

A Celebrity Home with Sweeping Views of the Lower Riviera | Offered at $16.995M

Woman's shoe with feathers holding a candle from Hotel Lobby Candle

Shopping

That Obsessive ‘Hotel Lobby’ Smell Is Surprisingly Easy to Recreate at Home

Thumbnail for HP Home Tour - 29754 Baden Place, Malibu, CA 90265 - Compass

Home Tours

$28M Architectural Masterpiece Hidden in Trendy Celebrity Neighborhood

Paint the ceiling to create the illusion of higher ceilings

Rooms

Designers Reveal the “75% Rule” That Instantly Makes Small, Cramped Rooms Feel Huge

High-quality bed sheets made with breathable cotton can improve comfort and sleep quality, regardless of thread count.

Sleep Quality

Don’t Buy Bed Sheets Until You Understand Thread Count vs. Weave

Dr. Jaspreet Dhau explains how HEPA filters, CADR ratings, VOCs, and filtration technologies affect indoor air quality.

Home Decor

Your Air Purifier May Be Trapping Pollutants Instead of Eliminating Them

LAT Studios

Home Tours

Life, Elevated – Malibu’s Finest Oceanfront Estate, Offered at $28.85M

interior bedroom design : The 7 Spring Cleaning “Tosses” That Designers Say Are Dating Your Home

Home Decor

Interior Design Experts Say These 7 Furniture Mistakes Instantly Make Your Home Look Old

$33.9 Million Contemporary Estate with Sweeping City-to-Ocean Views

Home Tours

$33.9 Million Contemporary Estate with Sweeping City-to-Ocean Views

A contemporary terrace features lounge chairs and a low round table, creating a relaxed outdoor living space.

Build / Renovation

Are Prefab and Modular Homes Finally Becoming Luxury?

The Latest Deals

Advertisement
Advertisement