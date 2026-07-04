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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Breathtaking Views on Sunset Strip

Exterior of home for sale at 8241 Lincoln Terrace, Los Angeles 90069
Dining area and kitchen of home for sale at 8241 Lincoln Terrace, Los Angeles 90069
Bedroom of home for sale at 8241 Lincoln Terrace, Los Angeles 90069
Pool area of home for sale at 8241 Lincoln Terrace, Los Angeles 90069
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Set right above the iconic Sunset Strip, this private architectural residence is just 1/2 block west of Chateau Marmont. Walls of glass frame sweeping head-on views of Downtown L.A. while filling the interiors with natural light and surrounding greenery. Outdoor spaces are designed as a quiet retreat, with landscaped pathways, aromatic gardens, a pool, al fresco dining areas – a virtual Zen oasis. Nearby, accessed by a gated private footpath, is a detached guest studio ideal for guests, creative work or independent living. A unique offering that combines architectural simplicity, exceptional privacy and a profound sense of sanctuary in one of L.A.’s most iconic settings.

Location: 8241 Lincoln Terrace, Los Angeles 90069

Asking Price: $4,645,000

Year Built: 2012

Living Area: 3,388 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Hardwood floors, natural materials, custom wood cabinetry, white marble surfaces. Gourmet kitchen opens to the living and entertaining spaces. Bedrooms feature en-suite baths. Primary suite with expansive city views, freestanding soaking tub and marble shower w/ skylight.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Ernie Carswell, DRE#: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com

Spencer Daley, DRE#: 02005446
(805) 469-6752
spencer@carswellandassociates.com
www.spencerdaley.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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