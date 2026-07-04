Breathtaking Views on Sunset Strip
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Set right above the iconic Sunset Strip, this private architectural residence is just 1/2 block west of Chateau Marmont. Walls of glass frame sweeping head-on views of Downtown L.A. while filling the interiors with natural light and surrounding greenery. Outdoor spaces are designed as a quiet retreat, with landscaped pathways, aromatic gardens, a pool, al fresco dining areas – a virtual Zen oasis. Nearby, accessed by a gated private footpath, is a detached guest studio ideal for guests, creative work or independent living. A unique offering that combines architectural simplicity, exceptional privacy and a profound sense of sanctuary in one of L.A.’s most iconic settings.
Location: 8241 Lincoln Terrace, Los Angeles 90069
Asking Price: $4,645,000
Year Built: 2012
Living Area: 3,388 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Hardwood floors, natural materials, custom wood cabinetry, white marble surfaces. Gourmet kitchen opens to the living and entertaining spaces. Bedrooms feature en-suite baths. Primary suite with expansive city views, freestanding soaking tub and marble shower w/ skylight.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Ernie Carswell, DRE#: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com
Spencer Daley, DRE#: 02005446
(805) 469-6752
spencer@carswellandassociates.com
www.spencerdaley.com