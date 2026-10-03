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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

851 Strada Vecchia Rd.

Exterior of home for sale at 851 Strada Vecchia Rd., Bel Air 90077
(GavinCater)
Paid Program

Reimagined by House of Rolison, this extraordinary, gated Bel Air estate offers sweeping panoramic views from Bel Air to the Pacific Ocean, exceptional privacy and timeless organic contemporary design thoughtfully crafted for modern living. Hidden behind impressive 12-foot entry gates and a long private driveway just off prestigious Bel Air Road, the estate unfolds across three separate structures, offering six bedrooms, ten bathrooms and remarkable flexibility for multigenerational living, guests or staff.

Location: 851 Strada Vecchia Rd., Bel Air 90077

Asking Price: $23,995,000

Living Area: 7,613 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Soaring 16-foot ceilings, expansive skylights and oversized windows flood the interiors with natural light, while authentic materials, including natural stone, tumbled limestone, natural clay, marble and dramatic black leathered stone, create warm, timeless living spaces.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

David Parnes, DRE: #01905862
(310) 894-3435
DParnes@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Farrah Brittany, DRE: #01933070
(424) 230-3712
Farrah@TheAgencyRE.com

Mauricio Umansky, DRE: #01222825
(424) 230-3701
MUshowings@TheAgencyRE.com
www.theagencyre.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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