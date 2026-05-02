Exquisite Flintridge Estate
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Measured at over 12,000 sq ft, this magnificent gated estate in the coveted Flintridge enclave of La Cañada offers exceptional privacy, scale and luxury amenities on beautifully landscaped grounds. Highlights include a semi-attached guest house, indoor pool and wellness pavilion, expansive outdoor entertaining areas and pool that seamlessly blends everyday living with large-scale hosting. Double-height formal entry with custom carved mouldings leads to a stately formal dining room. Gracious step-down living room, anchored by an ornate fireplace. Expansive eat-in kitchen and butler’s pantry. Nearly one-acre parcel.
Location: 860 Flintridge Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge 91011
Asking Price: $12,000,000
Year Built: 1975 (additions & renovations 1990-1993)
Living Area: 12,234 sq ft (taped), 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms
Features: Premier La Cañada Flintridge location; estate-size lot with extensive outdoor grounds; wellness pavilion including indoor pool, gym and sauna; guest house with separate garage; outdoor heated swimmer’s pool and spa; service quarters
Contact: Compass
George Penner
(626) 708-8815
george.penner@compass.com
www.georgepennerteam.com
DRE#: 01394929