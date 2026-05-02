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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

Exquisite Flintridge Estate

Front exterior of home for sale at 860 Flintridge Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge 91011
(Cameron Carothers)
Rear exterior of home for sale at 860 Flintridge Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge 91011
(Cameron Carothers)
Dining area of home for sale at 860 Flintridge Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge 91011
(Cameron Carothers)
Indoor pool of home for sale at 860 Flintridge Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge 91011
(Cameron Carothers)
Paid Program

Measured at over 12,000 sq ft, this magnificent gated estate in the coveted Flintridge enclave of La Cañada offers exceptional privacy, scale and luxury amenities on beautifully landscaped grounds. Highlights include a semi-attached guest house, indoor pool and wellness pavilion, expansive outdoor entertaining areas and pool that seamlessly blends everyday living with large-scale hosting. Double-height formal entry with custom carved mouldings leads to a stately formal dining room. Gracious step-down living room, anchored by an ornate fireplace. Expansive eat-in kitchen and butler’s pantry. Nearly one-acre parcel.

Location: 860 Flintridge Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge 91011

Asking Price: $12,000,000

Year Built: 1975 (additions & renovations 1990-1993)

Living Area: 12,234 sq ft (taped), 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: Premier La Cañada Flintridge location; estate-size lot with extensive outdoor grounds; wellness pavilion including indoor pool, gym and sauna; guest house with separate garage; outdoor heated swimmer’s pool and spa; service quarters

Contact: Compass

George Penner
(626) 708-8815
george.penner@compass.com
www.georgepennerteam.com
DRE#: 01394929

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