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LA County Homes

890 Linda Flora Drive

Aerial of home for sale at 890 Linda Flora Drive, Bel Air 90049
Pool area of home for sale at 890 Linda Flora Drive, Bel Air 90049
Interior of home for sale at 890 Linda Flora Drive, Bel Air 90049
Kitchen of home for sale at 890 Linda Flora Drive, Bel Air 90049
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Rare combination of Ken Ungar Design + Head on City Views. Exquisite interiors by Adam Hunter. Napa Valley modern farmhouse. High-quality construction by Shain Development. Custom in every moment and detail. 9,170 sq ft+. Excellent floor plan all opening to grounds and views beyond. A soaring 2-story entry and living room to welcome guests. Gourmet kitchen belongs in a showroom. Upstairs features a vast primary bedroom suite with an editorial bathroom that overlooks the city. Total of 7 generous bedrooms and 8 baths.

Location: 890 Linda Flora Drive, Bel Air 90049

Asking Price: $23,490,000

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 9,171 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Lower-level entertainment floor offers all the finest amenities, including a gym, wine cellar and major screening room. The grounds include an epic zero-edge infinity pool with fire feature, large flat grassy area and pickleball court. Prime lower Bel Air, minutes to Sunset.

Contact:

Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
(310) 623-3622
drew@drewfenton.com

Nichole Shanfeld, DRE#: 02093007
(310) 499-8064
nichole@nicholeshanfeld.com

Compass
Tracy Tutor, DRE#: 01326769
(310) 464-2321
Info@tracytutor.com

Azizah Rowen, DRE#: 02277055
(310) 962-5338
azizah.rowen@compass.com

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