890 Linda Flora Drive
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Rare combination of Ken Ungar Design + Head on City Views. Exquisite interiors by Adam Hunter. Napa Valley modern farmhouse. High-quality construction by Shain Development. Custom in every moment and detail. 9,170 sq ft+. Excellent floor plan all opening to grounds and views beyond. A soaring 2-story entry and living room to welcome guests. Gourmet kitchen belongs in a showroom. Upstairs features a vast primary bedroom suite with an editorial bathroom that overlooks the city. Total of 7 generous bedrooms and 8 baths.
Location: 890 Linda Flora Drive, Bel Air 90049
Asking Price: $23,490,000
Year Built: 2021
Living Area: 9,171 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Lower-level entertainment floor offers all the finest amenities, including a gym, wine cellar and major screening room. The grounds include an epic zero-edge infinity pool with fire feature, large flat grassy area and pickleball court. Prime lower Bel Air, minutes to Sunset.
Contact:
Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
(310) 623-3622
drew@drewfenton.com
Nichole Shanfeld, DRE#: 02093007
(310) 499-8064
nichole@nicholeshanfeld.com
Compass
Tracy Tutor, DRE#: 01326769
(310) 464-2321
Info@tracytutor.com
Azizah Rowen, DRE#: 02277055
(310) 962-5338
azizah.rowen@compass.com