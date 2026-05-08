9016 Thrasher Avenue: A Masterpiece of Contemporary Luxury in the Bird Streets

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property continues its exploration of the homes that define Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Through cinematic video and immersive storytelling, we open the doors to exceptional residences rarely seen and the stories behind them. In this episode, Hot Property steps inside a newly constructed Bird Streets estate where contemporary design, sweeping jetliner views, and resort-style amenities come together in a dramatic hillside sanctuary overlooking Los Angeles.

This newly constructed estate in the coveted Bird Streets offers a refined level of contemporary luxury with sweeping jetliner views, stretching from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Designed by Paul McClean, built by Dugally Oberfeld and featuring interiors by Marmol Radziner, the home showcases exceptional craftsmanship and high-end finishes throughout its approximately 15,200 square feet. The residence includes five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, providing ample space for entertaining, guests and staff.

A gated driveway ensures privacy and leads to a subterranean six-car garage. Entry begins at a tranquil, desert-inspired courtyard with a bridge spanning above a lower-level pool, creating a striking first impression. Inside, advanced smart home technology and expansive automated glass walls maximize natural light and views. The main level features a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, two powder rooms and an entertainer’s kitchen with an eat-in island, breakfast area and a secondary prep kitchen equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Two guest suites and a primary suite complete this level, with the primary offering panoramic views, a custom walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with sauna.

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Indoor spaces open seamlessly to an expansive terrace with a sunken fire feature, built-in seating and a zero-edge pool and spa. The lower level, accessible by floating staircase or elevator, includes a second pool, fire feature, family room with bar and fireplace, glass wine display, game room, covered patio with spa, theater, gym and a wellness suite with massage room, shower and sauna. Additional features include two more guest suites, a powder room and laundry. The property is located moments from Sunset Boulevard as well as Los Angeles’ premier dining, shopping and nightlife.

THE DETAILS

Address: 9016 Thrasher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Living Area: 15,200 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Asking Price: $82,000,000

Broker: Coldwell Banker

Contact:

Jade Mills

(310) 285-7508

homes@jademills.com

DRE#: 00526877

Joyce Rey

(310) 291-6646

Joyce@JoyceRey.com

DRE#: 00465013