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Los Angeles Homes For Sale

9131 Olin Street, Los Angeles

Living area of home for sale at 9131 Olin Street, Los Angeles 90034
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Offering nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, this spacious single-level home is ideally located west of Robertson Boulevard in the highly desirable Beverlywood area. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath residence offers a rare combination of generous living spaces and an exceptional central Westside location in the award-winning Castle Heights Elementary School district. Features formal living room, open kitchen with abundant cabinets & countertop workspace, pantry closet. Dining and family room off kitchen create a comfortable setting for everyday living. Convertible den opens to the backyard (possible fourth bedroom or home office).

Location: 9131 Olin Street, Los Angeles 90034

Asking Price: $1,849,000

Year Built: 1952

Living Area: 1,987 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Three spacious bedrooms, including a primary bedroom overlooking the private backyard. Attached garage. Minutes from Beverly Hills, Century City, Culver City, the home also enjoys easy access to Robertson Boulevard’s popular cafes, restaurants, and boutiques, Downtown Culver City’s vibrant dining and arts district, nearby Metro access, and the 10 Freeway.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Joel Cooper, DRE: #01380726
(310) 968-2401
joel.cooper@sothebys.realty

Dorit Cooper, DRE: #01929924
(310) 990-4655
dorit.cooper@sothebys.realty

www.joelanddoritcooper.com

Los Angeles Homes For Sale

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