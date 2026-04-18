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LA County Homes

Sierra Towers Penthouse

View from penthouse for sale at 9255 Doheny Road, Sunset Strip, 90069
Interior space of penthouse for sale at 9255 Doheny Road, Sunset Strip, 90069
Living area of penthouse for sale at 9255 Doheny Road, Sunset Strip, 90069
Kitchen of penthouse for sale at 9255 Doheny Road, Sunset Strip, 90069
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Perched above the Sunset Strip, the crown jewel of Sierra Towers redefines penthouse living. This meticulously crafted residence, designed by the award-winning firm Workshop/APD, spans 7,365 sf across 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms (5 full, 1 powder), offering an unparalleled stage for Los Angeles’ most cinematic vistas. From the glittering expanse of the Hollywood Hills to the vast sweep of the Pacific Ocean, the unobstructed, 360-degree vistas are nothing short of transcendent. A private elevator opens to a grand foyer, where double doors reveal walls of glass framing the city beyond like an ever-changing masterpiece.

Location: 9255 Doheny Road, Sunset Strip, 90069

Asking Price: $39,500,000

Living Area: 7,365 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Outside, a 5,454-sf wrap-around terrace floats above it all, a dramatic backdrop for morning light, sunset cocktails or starlit soires. The line between indoors and out dissolves, extending daily life into the open sky.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Linda May
(310) 623-3650
linda@lindamay.com
carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 00475038

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