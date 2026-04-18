Sierra Towers Penthouse
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Perched above the Sunset Strip, the crown jewel of Sierra Towers redefines penthouse living. This meticulously crafted residence, designed by the award-winning firm Workshop/APD, spans 7,365 sf across 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms (5 full, 1 powder), offering an unparalleled stage for Los Angeles’ most cinematic vistas. From the glittering expanse of the Hollywood Hills to the vast sweep of the Pacific Ocean, the unobstructed, 360-degree vistas are nothing short of transcendent. A private elevator opens to a grand foyer, where double doors reveal walls of glass framing the city beyond like an ever-changing masterpiece.
Location: 9255 Doheny Road, Sunset Strip, 90069
Asking Price: $39,500,000
Living Area: 7,365 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Outside, a 5,454-sf wrap-around terrace floats above it all, a dramatic backdrop for morning light, sunset cocktails or starlit soires. The line between indoors and out dissolves, extending daily life into the open sky.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Linda May
(310) 623-3650
linda@lindamay.com
carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 00475038