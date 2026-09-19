9270 Kinglet Drive
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Experience unparalleled luxury and breathtaking views in this one-of-a-kind modern masterpiece. Nestled on a tranquil cul-de-sac in the coveted Bird Streets, this gated compound boasts 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and offers complete privacy and security. Upon entering, you’re welcomed into a spacious open floor plan featuring soaring ceilings, perfect for entertaining while overlooking the city from DTLA to Century City and the ocean on the Westside. Large glass walls open completely to showcase the stunning views and allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living and entertainment.
Location: 9270 Kinglet Drive, Sunset Strip 90069
Asking Price: $6,999,000
Living Area: 5,324 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: This luxurious residence features top-of-the-line Miele appliances in the chef’s kitchen and Gessi plumbing fixtures. All custom kitchen cabinetry was imported from Italy. Italian tile throughout the house is combined with beautiful hardwood flooring and custom-made plaster walls.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Alphonso Lascano, DRE: #01723550
(818) 800-8848
alphonsolascano@gmail.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
Bjorn Farrugia, DRE: #01864250
(310) 998-7175
bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com
Mick Partridge, DRE: #02015130
(310) 990-6425
mick@mickpartridge.com